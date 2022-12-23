Rodgers will make a late call on the England international, who has a knee injury. The Leicester City midfielder – who was a transfer target for Eddie Howe in the summer – will be assessed over the next couple of days ahead of the Boxing Day game.

"We’re going to give it every chance to see where (Maddison) is at," said Rodgers. "He’s had some ongoing issues with his knee for a little bit of time, so we’ll just assess that over the next couple of days.

"He’s been consistent for 18 months now. Hopefully, there’s no doubting his talent. We’ll get him fit and I’m pretty sure we’ll see him hit that same level."

Rodgers also revealed that midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has recovered from a calf injury ahead of the game.

Leicester’s manager said: "Kiernan is fine. He just felt his calf a little bit in the Sheffield United game we played behind closed doors, but he’s recovered and he trained yesterday and today, so he’s fine."

Defender Jonny Evans (calf) won’t face Newcastle. Rodgers said: “Jonny Evans isn’t so good. He had an injury against Troyes. It’s an issue with his calf, so unfortunately he’ll be out for a period of time.”

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Meanwhile, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe didn’t report any fresh injury concerns at his press conference.

