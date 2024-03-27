Les Ferdinand makes Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur call that supporters will love
Former Newcastle United striker Les Ferdinand has revealed who he would rather play alongside between Harry Kane and Alan Shearer. Ferdinand worked alongside Kane as he came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur as a coach and assistant manager before leaving to join QPR.
He also famously enjoyed a very successful partnership alongside Alan Shearer whilst at Newcastle United, although that lasted just one campaign before he joined Spurs in August 1997. During that sole campaign together, Ferdinand registered 16 Premier League goals whilst Shearer netted 25 times in the league.
Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Ferdinand was asked by Gary Neville who, out of England’s all-time record scorer and the Premier League’s all-time record scorer he would rather play alongside: “That’s tough.” Ferdinand said.
“I’m going to be diplomatic but I’d go with Shearer because I played with him and I know [his strengths]. I worked with Harry but I’d probably go with Alan.”