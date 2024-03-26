Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham Forest have appealed their four-point deduction handed down to them for breaching Premier League financial rules. That deduction, which was handed to them last week, saw Forest fall into the relegation zone with just nine games of the season left to play.

A statement released by Forest read: ‘Nottingham Forest can confirm that it has today lodged an appeal against the four point sanction imposed by the Commission in relation to the Club’s breach of the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The club will not be making any further statement at this time.’

Forest became the second team to be handed a points deduction this season after Everton were given an initial ten-point deduction, one that was reduced to six points upon appeal. However, the Toffees have again been charged by the Premier League and are facing another potential points deduction - one that will be implemented before the end of the campaign and could dramatically change what the relegation picture in the Premier League looks like.

The Premier League are keen to resolve these issues, including appeals, before the season concludes on Sunday 19 May. Leicester City, who currently sit 2nd in the Championship, have also been charged for breaching Premier League financial rules and could be handed a points deduction to begin next season if they are found guilty and are promoted to the top-flight.

The outcome of Forest’s appeal will be anticipated across the division with clubs up and down the Premier League keen to ensure they comply with the rules and avoid future penalties. Clubs like Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Wolves have all stayed in-line with these rules, but may be forced to sell some of their key assets in the summer window in order to remain compliant and strengthen their squad with incoming transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad