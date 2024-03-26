Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Sutton believes that Gareth Southgate’s decision to start Anthony Gordon against Brazil is a ‘slap in the face’ for Marcus Rashford as he was forced to watch the game from the sidelines. Rashford would eventually be introduced to proceedings in Gordon’s place 15 minutes from time, but he couldn’t help the Three Lions from conceding and falling to defeat.

Rashford and Gordon will likely battle it out between now and the end of the season to be England’s starting left-winger at Euro 2024 and the pair will both hope to impress against Belgium at Wembley this evening if given the chance. Speaking about Gordon and Rashford on BBC Radio Five Live, Sutton said: “I thought Gordon had a decent game and I just wonder if Gareth would possibly stick with him. There’s a bit of a slap in the face for Marcus Rashford, I think, that Anthony Gordon started in front of him, but he didn’t do himself any harm.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At club level, Gordon has scored ten goals and assisted a further seven for the Magpies, whilst Rashford has eight goals and six assists so far this campaign for Manchester United. Southgate, meanwhile, has a big decision to make on who starts for the Three Lions against Belgium later tonight.