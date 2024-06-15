‘Let’s go’ - £65m Newcastle United-linked striker reacts to Magpies transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have completed their first signing of the summer with a move for Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

Lloyd Kelly’s move to Newcastle United from Bournemouth was confirmed by the Magpies on Thursday as the 25-year-old became their first signing of the summer. Kelly will reunite with Eddie Howe on Tyneside, the man who signed him for Bournemouth for £13m back in 2019, after signing a five-year contract with the club.

Kelly will add depth and competition for the likes of Dan Burn, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman next season as the Magpies look to bounce back from a season which saw them miss out on European football. Newcastle United took to social media to announce Kelly’s arrival, posting a photo of the defender in the next season’s home kit with the caption: ‘Fresh’.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Joelinton was one Newcastle United player to comment on the post, writing: ‘Welcome to the family my friend’ along with black and white hearts. Dominic Solanke, who played alongside Kelly at the Vitality Stadium, also commented on the post, writing: ‘Let’s go my bro’.

Solanke was one of the Premier League’s top performers last season scoring 19 times, including three in their two matches against Newcastle United, as Andoni Iraola’s side finished in mid-table. Solanke’s form last season has seen him extensively linked with a move away from the club with Newcastle United among those reportedly interested in signing the former Liverpool and Chelsea man.