Newcastle’s new third shirt will be a dark blue shirt with a tonal navy pattern, a yellow Newcastle badge, Castore logo and trip. It will also feature the new Sela sponsor.

The shirt is now on sale with the club confirming in a statement: “The carbon and navy blue shirt features electric yellow trims and will be worn on the road as Eddie Howe’s men compete on all fronts across domestic competition and the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both adult and junior kits feature front-of-shirt partner, Sela, with noon.com adorning the left sleeve.

“Kits retail at £70 for adult replica shirts, and £55 for juniors.”

The new Newcastle home and away shirts have been hugely popular since going on sale earlier this summer. The new design, sponsor and the fact the shirts will be worn in next season’s Champions League campaign and are therefore available to have the competition’s logo printed onto the sleeve are all potential reasons why demand is quite so high on this occasion.

Newcastle played in their green away shirt for the pre-season opener at Gateshead on Saturday before wearing the home shirt against Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday night. The release date for the third shirt suggests it could be worn during the first-team’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad