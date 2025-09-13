Newcastle United’s squad will be tested with seven games coming up over the next 23 days - first up is Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United host Wolves at St James’ Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off) looking to pick up their first Premier League win of the new season.

The Magpies have taken two points from their opening three games and face a Wolves side yet to pick up a point in the league this season.

Eddie Howe has been consistent with his full-back picks in the opening weeks of the season with Tino Livramento at left-back and Kieran Trippier at right-back.

But Lewis Hall’s impact off the bench in the past two matches and his return to full fitness has given The Magpies boss food for thought as his side return to action after the international break.

Hall hasn’t started a competitive game for Newcastle since the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool back in February with a foot injury and subsequent surgery cutting his 2024/25 season short.

The left-back had been in fine form for Newcastle prior to his injury and was labelled among the best in his position in the Premier League at just 20 years old.

Now he’s just turned 21, Hall is ready to return to action as he looks to make an impact for Newcastle in the Premier League and Champions League while breaking back into the England squad ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Livramento has been playing left-back in Hall’s absence for both club and country but would likely move back over to right-back in order to facilitate Hall’s return to the side. That would see Kieran Trippier drop to the bench, with likely rotation of the squad to come heading into a busy period of matches.

In just over three weeks, Newcastle will play seven matches across the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe ready to unleash Lewis Hall over busy spell

When asked about Hall returning to Newcastle’s starting line-up, Howe said: “Yeah, Lew is one that's really benefited, I think, from staying with us during the international break.

“He trained well and trained physically really well too so I think he's in a much better condition now than before the break.

“I think he's getting there and he's certainly going to play an important part in the coming weeks with all the games that we have and his qualities are undoubted.

“It's just a case of with him being such a young player making sure that we manage him right on the return from this injury because it was a serious injury he sustained.”

Newcastle United injury latest

Newcastle will be hoping to keep a clean bill of health over the upcoming matches after being dealt a double injury blow ahead of the fixture against Wolves.

New signing Yoane Wissa has been ruled out of the match by head coach Eddie Howe, who also claimed midfielder Jacob Ramsey would be sidelined for the next month due to an ankle issue picked up against Leeds United prior to the international break.

The Magpies are set to have Joelinton back in contention this weekend after the Brazilian missed the Leeds trip and Brazil international duty due to a groin issue.