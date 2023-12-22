Lewis Hall: Eddie Howe has provided clarity on the 19-year-old's loan from Chelsea and Newcastle United's £28million obligation to buy clause.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe insists Lewis Hall is 'absolutely' part of Newcastle United's long term plans after previously casting uncertainty regarding his future at the club.

Hall is currently on loan from Chelsea for the 2023-24 season but The Magpies have an obligation to buy the 19-year-old provided performance related criteria is met. Hall has played just 240 minutes of football for Newcastle so far in all competitions and has been substituted at half-time in three of his four starts despite the club experiencing an injury crisis.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about Hall's future last week, Howe was unable to confirm that the youngster would join Newcastle permanently at the end of the season. But Howe provided more clarity on Hall's future at St James' Park with the performance related criteria still yet to be met.

"Absolutely," Howe said when asked if Hall was part of the club's long-term future. "His transfer is slightly complicated in terms of structure so hasn't quite hit the requirements but he's definitely part of plans. "He's settled in fine. He's working well. I just think we need to develop certain areas of his game.

"We have no doubts about his qualities and what he can bring to the team. He's doing a lot of work behind the scenes. We're working with him daily.

"He was brought in with a view for the here and now but also for the future. My part would be a bit of patience with Lewis, he has a big part to play in the coming weeks."