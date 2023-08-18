Newcastle United medical confirmed as club close in on fifth summer signing

The 18-year-old will join Newcastle on loan with an obligation to buy for an initial £28million next summer. Chelsea will also have a sell-on fee inserted into the deal which could rise to £35million with add-ons included.

Speaking on Friday morning, Howe effectively confirmed the imminent signing when asked about Hall’s potential arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What can I say? Let’s wait and see what happens today,” Howe said. “He’s a player that I like, very versatile and really good potential.”

“I think it is [a loan]. If we were able to bring [Hall] in that would be our transfer business concluded unless there are injuries in our own place.”

Newcastle have previously enquired for Chelsea players in the past without any success. When asked if he was surprised that Chelsea were willing to do business with his side on this occasion, Howe responded: “I’m not sure Chelsea necessarily see it that way.

“They have their own decisions to make and have obviously made a decision or potentially made a decision, until the deal is done it’s difficult to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve made a decision in their best interest and we’ve made a decision in our best interest.”

Hall, who is a Newcastle supporter along with his close family, is understood to be keen on the move to St James’ Park.