Newcastle United, who ended gameweek one at the top of the Premier League table following their win over Aston Villa, travel to the Etihad Stadium to face the reigning champions Manchester City. Fresh off the back of their Super Cup triumph over Sevilla in Athens on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola’s side will be aiming to get their season off to the perfect start in front of their own fans this weekend.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will travel to Manchester with confidence that they can upset the odds and come away from the game with something to show for their efforts. Alexander Isak, who scored twice against Villa last weekend, has acknowledged that his side are up against it this weekend, although he believes they might be able to catch their opponents cold.

Isak said: “We want to go for the win in every game. They are probably the strongest opponents looking at last season so I’d prefer to play them early.”

The Magpies have never won a Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium and have tasted just one victory since Manchester City moved from Maine Road to the stadium back in 2003. That solitary victory came in the League Cup back in 2014 when goals from Rolando Aarons and Moussa Sissoko recorded an unlikely win for Alan Pardew’s side.