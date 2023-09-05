Watch more videos on Shots!

Hall joined Newcastle on loan from Chelsea for the 2023-24 season with an obligation to buy for £28million next summer. Although the 18-year-old left-back has been available to play for The Magpies in each of their last two Premier League fixtures, he is still awaiting his debut.

Hall was left out entirely for the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at St James’ Park with Howe telling The Gazette he was: “Some way short of being match-fit.

Hall then travelled with the squad and was an unused substitute in the 3-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend. This was despite Eddie Howe re-shuffling his back four with left-back Matt Targett coming into the side in place the injured Sven Botman.

Assessing how close Hall is to featuring for Newcastle’s first-team, Howe said: “Lewis is building his fitness up I’d say so there was no temptation to start him because he has started at zero with us really having not played pre-season.

“We’re building him up nicely and he’s doing very well.”

Hall made his Premier League debut for Chelsea against Newcastle at St James’ Park last November and went on to make a further eight league appearances for the club, including the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge back in May. The teenager is a boyhood Newcastle fan and was targeted by the club as they eyed defensive reinforcements over the summer.

And Howe has admitted Hall could take some time to adjust to his new surroundings on Tyneside.

“[Hall’s] short term aim is to develop to us, and what I mean by that is mold his game around what we want him to do and that’ll take a period of time,” Howe commented.

“Ideally with your signings, you try and get them in as early as you can during pre-season and I think we’ve seen the benefits of that with someone like Sandro Tonali, who’s come in and adjusted to our way quite quickly.