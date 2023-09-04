Newcastle match tickets have surfaced on third party sites and through unauthorised sellers, often at significantly inflated prices. Such ticket sales are illegal and the club has confirmed that it works with the relevant authorities to combat them.

The club has made several changes to its ticketing system over the summer. A digital ticketing system has been introduced along with new ballot processes for members looking to buy tickets while season ticket holders are now only able to transfer ticket to friends or family members 10 times over the course of a season.

As a result of ticket re-sales, the club has issued a warning to supporters to only purchase Newcastle tickets from the official site.

“The only place to purchase official tickets for matches at St. James’ Park is via book.nufc.co.uk, and entry to the stadium is now only possible with a secure digital ticket,” a club statement read.

“The club has made improvements to its ticketing system this summer to not only enhance the matchday experience at St. James’ Park but to ensure loyal supporters who have eligibility to buy tickets – as recognised by the club’s long-standing loyalty points system – have their priority access protected.

“For season ticket holders who are unable to attend a home match, they can now use the club’s official reselling platform to sell tickets directly to eligible members at face value.

“Any tickets purchased from third party sites will not be valid and will therefore not work at the St. James’ park turnstiles, which will result in access being denied at turnstiles without refund.

“Any season ticket holders found to be selling tickets in this way will have their ticketing account immediately suspended and this may lead to cancellation.”

Supporters have also been urged to report unaurthorised sales to [email protected].