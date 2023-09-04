Botman missed his first Newcastle match due to injury over the weekend following an ankle issue picked up during the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last month. The Dutch defender didn’t travel as The Magpies were beaten 3-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Following the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked when the defender would be back available.

“This is an unknown, to be honest,” Howe responded. “There was hope he might be fit for this game, but then he didn’t feel too good [on Friday], so he was ruled out. We will see how quickly he improves.”

Newcastle’s next match is against Brentford at St James’ Park on Saturday, September 16 (5:30pm kick-off).

But Botman was back at the Newcastle training ground on Monday as he took to Instagram to post a short video along with the caption: “Back soon.”

While it doesn’t give much away, the small update is an encouraging one from a Newcastle perspective as they look to bounce back from three consecutive Premier League defeats.

Botman has made 47 appearances for Newcastle since arriving from Ligue 1 side Lille for £35million last summer. He started The Magpies’ first three matches of the 2023-24 season before his ankle injury.