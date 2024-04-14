'Done' - Newcastle United trigger clause to secure club record summer signing from Premier League rivals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United have already completed their first summer signing with Lewis Hall set to join permanently following his loan from Chelsea.
The Magpies will pay £28million for the 19-year-old, who has recently become more involved in the first-team after months of being scarcely used by Eddie Howe. Hall has now featured in each of Newcastle’s last four Premier League matches with the latest, a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, triggering the performance-related obligation to make the loan deal permanent.
The performance-related criteria was not based on Hall’s individual performance but was down to Newcastle finishing higher than 15th in the Premier League this season, which was always viewed as likely after the fourth place finish last term. And Saturday’s victory over took United to 50 points with six games remaining and guaranteed the side couldn’t finish any lower than 14th this campaign.
As a result, the £28million move is a done deal that will see Hall officially become a Newcastle player in the summer, something head coach Howe previously claimed was ‘nailed on’ as the side have remained in the top 10 in the Premier League since the opening weeks of the season.
"Yeah, I think so,” Howe said when asked if the permanent deal for Hall was nailed on. "That's why I'm preparing for him to be here long term and I'm delighted with that because he has many qualities that we're looking for.
“In terms of my thinking, I’m preparing for Lewis to be at Newcastle for many years. He was always brought in with a long-term view, not a short-term signing. He is a long-term signing.
"We have always believed in him and his quality and we have been working really hard with him on his game. He’s a really talented lad.
"He’s got a couple of things to continue working on as all the players have. I believe in him. My vision for him is he will be at Newcastle for many years."
The £28million Newcastle will pay Chelsea for Hall represents a club record deal for a teenager, smashing the £8.5million fee paid to Sporting CP for Hugo Viana back in 2002.