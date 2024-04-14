Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have already completed their first summer signing with Lewis Hall set to join permanently following his loan from Chelsea.

The Magpies will pay £28million for the 19-year-old, who has recently become more involved in the first-team after months of being scarcely used by Eddie Howe. Hall has now featured in each of Newcastle’s last four Premier League matches with the latest, a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, triggering the performance-related obligation to make the loan deal permanent.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance-related criteria was not based on Hall’s individual performance but was down to Newcastle finishing higher than 15th in the Premier League this season, which was always viewed as likely after the fourth place finish last term. And Saturday’s victory over took United to 50 points with six games remaining and guaranteed the side couldn’t finish any lower than 14th this campaign.

As a result, the £28million move is a done deal that will see Hall officially become a Newcastle player in the summer, something head coach Howe previously claimed was ‘nailed on’ as the side have remained in the top 10 in the Premier League since the opening weeks of the season.

Lewis Hall with Newcastle United.

"Yeah, I think so,” Howe said when asked if the permanent deal for Hall was nailed on. "That's why I'm preparing for him to be here long term and I'm delighted with that because he has many qualities that we're looking for.

“In terms of my thinking, I’m preparing for Lewis to be at Newcastle for many years. He was always brought in with a long-term view, not a short-term signing. He is a long-term signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have always believed in him and his quality and we have been working really hard with him on his game. He’s a really talented lad.

"He’s got a couple of things to continue working on as all the players have. I believe in him. My vision for him is he will be at Newcastle for many years."