Chelsea v Newcastle United: Lewis Hall could feature against his parent club in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United have the unusual boost of being able to play a loan player against their parent club on Tuesday evening (8pm kick-off).

19-year-old Lewis Hall, who is on loan at Newcastle from Chelsea, is 'eligible' to be included in Eddie Howe's squad for the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge. Hall made 12 appearances for Chelsea before joining Newcastle on loan in the summer with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for £28million.

While the performance-related criteria needed to trigger the obligation to buy deal is yet to be met with Hall's game-time limited so far, The Magpies expect the teenager to sign for the club permanently at the end of the season.

Hall was ineligible to feature in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League last month, but Carabao Cup rules allow loan players to play against their parent club provided permission has been granted. The Gazette understands Hall is available for selection against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Hall scored in the previous round of the Carabao Cup in the 3-0 win over Manchester United with his first goal in senior football. But Last week, Eddie Howe cast uncertainty over the youngster's future on Tyneside as he was unable to confirm whether the player would sign permanently at the end of the season.

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hall has made just seven appearances and played 240 minutes of football for The Magpies so far in all competitions. The 19-year-old has been substituted at half-time in three of his four starts for United and has been used sparingly despite the club experiencing an injury crisis.

"It’s not mine," Howe said when asked about a decision to keep Hall at the club beyond the current season. "For me, he’s here now, he’s a Newcastle player. But I think there are certain criteria he has to meet.

"Lewis is a really talented player. He has huge technical qualities. He is creative and has very good final delivery. He’s a really good attacking full-back. He’s got certain things to learn defensively, which we’re working on with him.