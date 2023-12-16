Newcastle United 3-0 Fulham: Lewis Miley became the club's youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer as Bruno Guimaraes had his say.

Lewis Miley opened his account for Newcastle United as he broke the deadlock in front of the Gallowgate End in the 3-0 win over Fulham.

The 17-year-old became the club's youngest ever Premier League goalscorer as he found the bottom left corner following a driving run from Bruno Guimaraes. Miguel Almiron then made it 2-0 and Guimaraes was provider again as Dan Burn made it 3-0 late on.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Miley was introduced 10 minutes before half-time following an injury to Joelinton and Fulham down to 10-men following Raul Jiminez's red card. Fabian Schar also went off injured for The Magpies.

"What a moment it was for me and my family," Miley said after the game. "They were in the stand. Great feeling to see the ball in the back of the net.

"Hopefully I can score lots more. I haven't checked my phone yet but I'm sure everyone will be buzzing for us."

Guimaraes was full of praise for the teenager as he added: "Sometimes I can't believe he's 17. He's unbelievable. We're very proud of him."

