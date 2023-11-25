Eddie Howe highlights the 'incredible' thing Newcastle United ace did v Chelsea

Newcastle United 4-1 Chelsea: Eddie Howe's side got back to winning ways with a bang at St James' Park.

Newcastle United made a 'statement' with a 4-1 win against Chelsea at St James' Park, according to Eddie Howe.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring for The Magpies early before Raheem Sterling equalised with a free-kick.

Newcastle went ahead in the second half through Jamaal Lascelles before Joelinton made it 3-1 and Anthony Gordon made it 4-1 after Reece James was sent off in the closing stages.

The win sees Newcastle bounce back from consecutive defeats before the international break.

"It was a real statement of character within the squad," Howe told Premier League Productions after the game. "We really asked the players to step up, and we really deserved to win. Big positives from today.

"The leaders within the group set the tone - Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Matt Ritchie. They make sure we don't surrender."

Howe also handed Lewis Miley his first Premier League start at St James' Park. And the 17-year-old quickly repaid the faith shown in him with a brilliant assist for Isak's opener.

"The biggest compliment I can give him is the pass for the first goal - an incredible decision, and he has the right temperament," Howe admitted. "A lot of young players would have wanted to shoot there. We have high hopes for him."

The Magpies boss added: "If you are disjointed and go away from your principles, you will be in trouble. We try to be us."