Newcastle United rocked by further injury woe as £25m man misses Chelsea clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock will miss today’s game against Chelsea through injury. Willock missed 12 games at the beginning of the season after suffering a hamstring injury at the end of last campaign before injuring his achilles in the middle of his recovery from that injury. He made his long-awaited comeback against Borussia Dortmund last month, however, he has reportedly re-aggrevated that achilles injury in training and will miss the clash with Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Willock’s injury adds another headache for Eddie Howe to contend with amid a growing injury crisis at the club. Sean Longstaff will also sit out today’s game after being injured last time out against Bournemouth.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his return against Dortmund, Willock revealed how his head coach had helped him through a difficult period out. Willock said: “He gave me support. He never went a day without seeing me, he never went a day without speaking to me and asking [about] the mental side [of my recovery]. We just had a lot of good conversations and it means a lot.

“When you’re out for so long you have this fear that people forget about you around the ground and stuff, but the gaffer made sure he saw me everyday and we have a good relationship. I truly respect him a lot for that.”