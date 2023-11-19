'Hugely impressive' Newcastle United ace set for more prominent role after making two starts all season
Newcastle United's youngest-ever Premier League player Lewis Miley could feature more regularly for the side after returning from illness.
The 17-year-old midfielder has featured in Newcastle's last two matches at Borussia Dortmund and AFC Bournemouth after recovering from a spell out with glandular fever. And with the likes of Elliot Anderson injured and Sandro Tonali suspended, Miley could be given more first-team opportunities in the coming weeks.
And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has been impressed with the manner in which the teenager has conducted himself over the last two matches.
"[Miley] is certainly going to have a prominent role in our future, generally," Howe said. "You could see at Dortmund, the way he came into the game for someone so young was hugely impressive.
"At that moment we were trying to chase the game but chase the game intelligently and I thought he did that really well, I thought he used the ball well and physically he looked really good after his illness so I was really pleased with him."
After the Bournemouth match, Howe added: "I thought Lewis did really well [at Bournemouth], a really tough game for him to come into but I thought he handled himself really well and the way I thought he would.
"But we have to remember he's only just come back from glandular fever as well so he's probably not quite at his physical best."
Next up for Newcastle after the international break is a home match against Chelsea at St James' Park before a decisive trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. United must avoid defeat in Paris in order to keep their chances of progressing out of their group alive.