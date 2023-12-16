Newcastle United 3-0 Fulham: Eddie Howe was 'delighted' to see 17-year-old Lewis Miley score his first goal for the club at St James' Park.

Lewis Miley became Newcastle United's youngest Premier League goalscorer during the 3-0 win against Fulham at St James' Park.

Miley found the bottom left corner to open the scoring for The Magpies in front of the Gallowgate End following a driving run from Bruno Guimaraes to set the chance up. Miguel Almiron made it 2-0 in the second half before Guimaraes provided again to set up Dan Burn in the closing stages.

Fulham were reduced to 10-men in the first half as Newcastle suffered fresh injury blows to Fabian Schar and Joelinton. The latter's injury saw Miley introduced in the 35th minute of the match.

And just over a month on from becoming Newcastle's youngest-ever Premier League starter, Miley broke yet another record by finding the net.

"Delighted for him," Howe said afterwards. "With Lewis, I go back to the two most memorable moments for me at the start of his Newcastle career.

"One was his assist against Chelsea for Alex [Isak] which was a really big goal for us and the other was his assist in the Champions League for Joelinton where he's made another incredible decision. Today was his moment after Bruno's brilliant run and he's got the composure to score in front of the Gallowgate with a massive goal in our season."

Joelinton went of injured for Newcastle United in the first half.

After starting seven games in a row for The Magpies, Miley dropped to the bench against Fulham with Howe looking to 'protect' the teenager.

"We tried to manage his minutes and rest him but that couldn't happen," Howe added. "It wasn't difficult to leave him out because I'm trying to protect him and do right by him. It's not a reflection on his performance because he's been incredible.

"He's 17-years-old and he's played 90 minutes in a lot of games so I'm very wary of the fact I don't want to make a selfish decision with his physical performance. It didn't work out like that and he was thrust back into action but he showed his professionalism to be mentally ready to play."