Pep Guardiola delivers Erling Haaland fitness update ahead of Newcastle United v Man City
Newcastle United v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola has issued a fitness update ahead of the trip to St James' Park.
Manchester City travel to Newcastle United this Saturday (5:30pm kick-off) boosted by some injury returns.
Pep Guardiola's side welcomed Kevin De Bruyne back from a hamstring injury after almost five months out while Jeremy Doku also returned and scored in the 5-0 FA Cup third round win over Huddersfield Town on Sunday. Both players are likely to be involved in the Premier League trip to St James' Park this weekend.
Man City top scorer Erling Haaland has been out for a month with a foot injury and remains a doubt for the trip to Newcastle. But Guardiola wants to see Haaland back 'fit' for the warm-weather training trip to Abu Dhabi next week - hinting there is an outside chance the striker could make the journey to St James' Park.
“Now we have a difficult game in Newcastle and then we have two weeks to refresh our minds and go to Abu Dhabi to train in better conditions," Guardiola said. "In the second part, what I want is everyone to arrive fit.
"I want Kevin back, Erling back, Jeremy back and Jack [Grealish]. When we have everyone back we have a team that can compete in different competitions until the end."
Manchester City currently sit third in the Premier League table heading into Saturday's match. Newcastle are ninth in the table having lost five of their last six league matches.
As Man City prepare to welcome back some key players, Newcastle have been dealt a fresh injury blow with Joelinton set to miss this weekend's match with a thigh issue.