Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester City travel to Newcastle United this Saturday (5:30pm kick-off) boosted by some injury returns.

Pep Guardiola's side welcomed Kevin De Bruyne back from a hamstring injury after almost five months out while Jeremy Doku also returned and scored in the 5-0 FA Cup third round win over Huddersfield Town on Sunday. Both players are likely to be involved in the Premier League trip to St James' Park this weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man City top scorer Erling Haaland has been out for a month with a foot injury and remains a doubt for the trip to Newcastle. But Guardiola wants to see Haaland back 'fit' for the warm-weather training trip to Abu Dhabi next week - hinting there is an outside chance the striker could make the journey to St James' Park.

Kevin De Bruyne and Matheus Nunes of Manchester City celebrate after teammate Jeremy Doku (not pictured) scores their team's fifth goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“Now we have a difficult game in Newcastle and then we have two weeks to refresh our minds and go to Abu Dhabi to train in better conditions," Guardiola said. "In the second part, what I want is everyone to arrive fit.

"I want Kevin back, Erling back, Jeremy back and Jack [Grealish]. When we have everyone back we have a team that can compete in different competitions until the end."

Manchester City currently sit third in the Premier League table heading into Saturday's match. Newcastle are ninth in the table having lost five of their last six league matches.