Miley came off the bench to replace Elliot Anderson in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge to become Newcastle’s youngest ever player in the Premier League. He almost became the club’s youngest ever scorer too with his edge of the box effort clipping the crossbar.

“It was a great experience for me, coming here to Chelsea and playing for my boyhood club was a great feeling,” Miley said afterwards.

“It was close (the shot), I thought it was just dipping in but it was very unlucky. “It was just instinctive really. Cal (Wilson) had the ball and it got sent back so I thought I’d have a shot.

“I saw the ball come back to me and just thought: ‘hit it’. It’s ended up and hit the bar. But it’s still a great feeling. It gives me the confidence to keep going.

“I had no fear taking on that shot. Hopefully, I can do that going forward.”

Miley has been in and around the first team for the majority of the season since travelling to Riyadh in December. And within moments of his competitive debut Miley had the away fans chanting ‘Lewis Miley, he’s one of our own’

“What a feeling it was to step on to the pitch, I have dreamt about that since I was a little boy,” he added. “I did hear [the chant] in the background a bit. That was a great feeling too.”

As Miley was ready to enter the pitch, assistant manager Jason Tindall had a quick word in his ear along with head coach Eddie Howe.

“Jason Tindall told me to warm up,” Miley continued. “Then they shouted me over, two minutes later and told me to: ‘Go and enjoy yourself.’

“Being around the first team has been great for my development. Players like Kieran Trippier have really helped me settle in as well as the other lads.