Newcastle United will be sending an Under-19s squad to take part in this year’s Dallas Cup in the United States.

It will be Newcastle’s first appearance in the competition in 22 years with the club competing in the Gordon Jago Super Group between April 13 and April 20.

Newcastle first-team stars Anthony Gordon, Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett have previously participated in the competition early in their careers. The last English club to won the competition were Everton in 2016.

Newcastle will be one of 12 clubs competing in the prestigious youth tournament. They have been drawn in a group with Tigres UANL from Mexico, holders Sao Paulo from Brazil and local side Lonestar SC from Austin.

Other teams in the competition include, Real Madrid, Midtjylland, Monterrey, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Botafogo in addition to Texan sides Dallas Texans Academy, FC Dallas Youth and Albion Hurricanes.

Newcastle United Dallas Cup schedule

Chris Moore and James Marwood’s side will open their Dallas Cup campaign against defending champions Sao Paulo on April 13 (9pm kick-off BST) in the 90,000-seater Cotton Bowl Stadium.

They will then face Lonestar at Richland College on Monday (8pm kick-off BST) before rounding off their group against Tigres at the Toyota Soccer Centre on Wednesday, April 16 (8pm kick-off BST).

The winners of the three groups and the runner-up with the most points will advance to the semi-final.

Newcastle United Dallas Cup squad confirmed

Newcastle’s 19 player Under-19s squad includes January signing Baran Yildiz, who joined the club from Turkish side Gençlerbirligi in January. Reports from Turkey claim Yildiz signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Newcastle with Gençlerbirligi set to earn £2.5million from the move.

Newcastle’s squad also includes 16-year-old midfielder Mason Miley, who is the younger brother of Newcastle first-team midfielder Lewis Miley.

Here is the squad list in full...

Goalkeepers:

James Taylor and Tyler Jones

Defenders:

Aaron Epia, Jake Durrant, Henry Johnson, Jude Cogdon, Guy Bloomer, Thomas Old, Lesecond Yeutembip.

Midfielders:

Matthew Taylor, Alex O'Donovan, Baran Yildiz, Mason Miley, Fraser Harper, Noah Morgan.

Forwards:

Matheos Ferreira, Kacey Wooster, Kayden Lucas, Kyle Fitzgerald.

Newcastle United academy director Steve Harper looks ahead to Dallas Cup

Newcastle academy director Steve Harper believes the Dallas Cup will be an ‘invaluable opportunity’ for Newcastle’s academy players on the international stage.

He said: "The Dallas Cup is a prestigious tournament that presents our young squad with an invaluable opportunity to test themselves against top-tier international talent.

“It’s a chance for our players to grow not only as footballers but as individuals, experiencing different cultures and challenges that will prepare them for future success.

“Representing Newcastle United on a global stage is a proud moment for the Academy, and I’m confident our young Magpies will embrace the occasion."

Newcastle academy coach Moore told newcastleunited.com: "The Dallas Cup has been running for over 35 years, with lots of big teams competing in it from around the world, and one of our aims, as an Academy, is getting the football experience from trips and tournaments, playing against a good level of opposition from completely different parts of the world.

"It's a really good opportunity to play against American, Mexican and Brazilian teams so you get different styles of play but at a really good footballing level.

"The football and mentality will be different and our lads will have to adapt to that but, at the same time, we're also going there to try and win the tournament. We don't have an under-19s group so it will consist of under-17s with a few under-18s players but we're going there to compete."