Liam Delap scored his first goal for Chelsea following his £30million summer transfer from Ipswich Town.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delap joined Chelsea ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this month and helped The Blues progress to the last-16 of the competition with a 3-0 win over Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

The 22-year-old doubled Chelsea’s lead on the stroke of half-time after Tosin Adarabioyo put Enzo Maresca’s side ahead in Philadelphia. Delap showed good footwork to cut the ball inside onto his right foot before stroking it into the bottom right side of the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was his first goal for the club in his third appearance at the Club World Cup as Chelsea now face Benfica in the last-16 of the competition.

Chelsea fought off stiff competition to land Liam Delap

Delap’s £30million relegation release clause at Ipswich meant he had plenty of interest following a 12-goal Premier League campaign at just 22. It was Newcastle United who made Delap’s release clause active as they confirmed Ipswich’s relegation at St James’ Park back in April with a 3-0 win.

And The Magpies held talks with the striker last month while Manchester United were also credited with an interest in the former Manchester City youngster, but he opted to join Chelsea instead.

Manchester United’s lack of Champions League football and Newcastle’s stiff competition in the shape of Alexander Isak saw Delap prefer Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Liam Delap explains Chelsea choice after NUFC & Man Utd snub

Chelsea’s offering of Champions League football and regular starts appealed to Delap.

When asked about the interest in him before joining Chelsea, Delap said: "It was a nice position to be in, but also there are a lot of decisions you have to make. You never know if it is going to be the right decision.

“You've just got to go with your gut and hopefully it works out. There are so many factors that go into it. I’ve got a good relationship with the manager. I know how he plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've played in this system before. I know a lot of the players here and the project of the club, how they see the future. That's what excited me."

After missing out on Delap, Newcastle have had around a month to assess new striker targets.

Newcastle United prepare to make striker move

As things stand, Callum Wilson’s contract at Newcastle is set to expire next week, leaving the club with just Isak and William Osula as the two senior strikers.

While Isak has been prolific for The Magpies, he suffered with injuries towards the back end of the season while Osula is yet to start a Premier League game for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reinforcements are necessary and fortunately Newcastle are making moves to try and address that.

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro has been targeted once again this summer. Brighton are open to selling and have set an asking price around £60million while Joao Pedro is looking to leave the Amex Stadium this summer.

But with Chelsea also credited with an interest and the Brazilian claimed to prioritise a move to London, Newcastle are wary of another striker transfer hijack.