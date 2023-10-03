Man Utd injury surgery blow rules £47m star out of two Newcastle United matches & Liverpool trip
Manchester United have been dealt a major injury blow with defender Lisandro Martinez undergoing surgery on his foot.
Martinez has made six appearances for Man United so far this season but has suffered a setback in his return from a broken metatarsal injury suffered in April. The defender has now undergone surgery on his foot for the second time and could be out of action until 2024 as a result.
The Argentinian had his debut season in the Premier League cut short due to the initial foot injury picked up back in April.
And a Manchester United club statement confirmed the latest injury set-back.
“Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April,” the club posted on its website.
“The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month. Martinez bravely continued playing for the following two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich.”
As a result, the 25-year-old will miss the rest of The Red Devils’ Champions League group stage campaign as well as the Carabao Cup fourth round clash at home to Newcastle United on November 1. Martinez will also likely miss Man United’s trip to Newcastle in the Premier League in December as well as crucial matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.
Erik ten Hag’s side currently sit 10th in the Premier League table with nine points from their opening seven matches.