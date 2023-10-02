Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool had Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as well as a Luis Diaz goal incorrectly disallowed for offside before a 96th minute Joel Matip on goal saw Spurs claim a last-gasp win. Son Heung-Min opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Cody Gakpo equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Following the defeat, Liverpool issued an official statement stating that sporting integrity had been undermined as a result of ‘significant human error’ by the officials during the game.

In addition to the controversial nature of the loss, Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could now face an FA charge for complaining that Spurs had ‘12 players’ in the match on social media, implying bias from referee Simon Hooper.

The Argentina World Cup winner commented on Spurs defender Cristian Romero’s Instagram post celebrating the win [translated from Spanish]: “Normal when you have 12 players.”

Romero, responded: “Go Cry at home”

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden was fined £19,000 after making a similar social media post after the 1-0 defeat at Chelsea back in 2022.

For Liverpool, Mac Allister could be the second player to face the FA’s wrath this season after Virgil van Dijk was handed an extended suspension and £100,000 fine following his sending off against Newcastle at St James’ Park in August.

The defender said “absolute ------- joke” to referee John Brooks after being shown a red card for a challenge on Alexander Isak in the 2-1 win over The Magpies.

An FA statement confirmed that Van Dijk had breached FA Rule E3.1 during the match.