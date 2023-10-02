Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harris travelled with the Newcastle first-team to the San Siro last month as part of Eddie Howe’s 23-man matchday squad to face AC Milan. The 16-year-old goalkeeper was named on the bench alongside Loris Karius with Nick Pope starting in goal.

Martin Dubravka missed the match due to illness while fourth-choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie was ineligible to feature after not being named in Newcastle’s Champions League squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But Harris was eligible to be named as a result of Newcastle’s ‘List B’ squad which was submitted ahead of the match. Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley were also named on the list.

‘List B’ is reserved for players born on or after January 1, 2002 and have been eligible to play for the club for an uninterrupted period of at least two years or three years including a one-year loan spell.

“I was named on the bench for Newcastle’s Champions League match against AC Milan and it was it was just so surreal, something I’ve never experienced before,” Harris said in the club’s matchday programme.

“It was almost like a dream and it didn’t sink in until after the game and realising I’d been on the bench for Newcastle United’s first team.”

Reflecting on how he heard about his call-up, Harris added: “I was out bowling with my Dad and I received a call from Tony Caig, the academy’s head of goalkeeping, who told me there was a change of plan. I was expecting to go with the under-19s team to the UEFA Youth League game but I would be travelling with the first-team instead.

“Initially, I was thinking ‘wow’ and I didn’t really know what to say, I couldn’t believe it.”

An unlimited number of players can be named on ‘List B’ and they can be submitted by midnight the day before a match in order for players to be eligible to play. Newcastle drew the match at the San Siro 0-0 with Pope making a number of good saves to help his side come away with a point.

“It was my first time in a senior matchday squad and the main bit that sticks with me would be walking out at the San Siro to warm up with the goalkeepers,” Harris admitted. “That’s something I’ll never forget and it’s one of the best experiences I’ve had.

“You learn so much from watching. It felt great warming up with such top goalkeepers in Nick and Loris. Nick had such a good game and I was looking at what he was doing so I can apply certain bits to my own game.

“I’m a fan of the club so I would normally be the one clapping the players who were on the pitch - so it felt a bit weird to be applauding the supporters in the crowd.

“We were getting a lot of booing from the home fans but then we had the support from the away supporters, which was surreal. It’s made me more hungry to become a top goalkeeper.

“It might be within touching distance but I am getting closer and closer. I need to keep working hard towards that.”