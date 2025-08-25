Liverpool 21-man squad leaked ahead of Newcastle United clash - key man missing

Newcastle United host Liverpool at St James' Park this evening (8pm kick-off) and some big team news hints have leaked online.

Newcastle and Liverpool have produced some of the Premier League's greatest matches over the years and their previous meeting on Tyneside was certainly no different as they played out a 3-3 draw last season.

Since then, plenty has happened with Newcastle beating Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium in March to end a 70-year domestic trophy drought.

To add further fuel to the fire surrounding the fixture, the summer transfer narrative has been dominated by Newcastle, Liverpool and the saga surrounding Alexander Isak. The striker is not expected to be available for Newcastle this evening as his strike in a bid to force a move away from the club continues.

Liverpool have had a £110million bid rejected by Newcastle for the Swedish striker, who has not featured in any match for the club, competitive or friendly, since last season. Isak issued a statement confirming his wish to leave Newcastle in the week leading up to the match but The Magpies quickly responded by stating they do not expect the striker to leave.

With little over a week remaining before deadline day on September 1, it's looking increasingly likely the 25-year-old will remain at St James' Park, but there is sure to be more twists and turns in the saga.

Newcastle United team news v Liverpool

Howe confirmed Isak would not be involved in the match against Liverpool on Monday evening having not trained with the first-team squad for over a month.

The Magpies will be boosted by new signing Jacob Ramsey, who joined following last weekend's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Howe has also hinted Joe Willock is back in contention after recovering from an Achilles injury picked up in pre-season and returning to training ahead of the Liverpool match.

No other injury concerns are reported with several players in contention to make their home debuts for the club. Malick Thiaw and Aaron Ramsdale were unused substitutes at Villa Park while Anthony Elanga started the game.

All three are likely to be involved, along with Ramsey, in the matchday squad this evening. Thiaw has teased his potential debut on social media by stating he's 'looking forward' to St James' Park.

Liverpool team news v NUFC

Liverpool confirmed summer signing Jeremie Frimpong and defender Stefan Bajcetic were ruled out for the match

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is also a doubt for the game and, according to fan footage showing the Liverpool squad in Newcastle, is not part of the travelling group.

Conor Bradley, who is also a doubt for the match, was spotted with the 21-man group.

The footage has also potentially leaked Liverpool’s travelling squad for the match.

Liverpool leaked squad v Newcastle United

Of the 21 travelling Liverpool players, 20 will be named as part of the matchday squad with former Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, likely to miss out despite making the journey.

Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili will be the goalkeepers in the squad. Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Milos Kerkez and Bradley are the defensive options captured as part of the travelling squad.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Florian Wirtz are the midfielders spotted in the footage with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike, Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha the forward options expected to be available to Arne Slot at St James’ Park.

Official team news will be revealed at 6:45pm.