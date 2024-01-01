Alan Shearer slams 'embarrassing' Liverpool player in 4-2 win v Newcastle United

Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle United: Alan Shearer has hit out over a key moment during Monday's Premier League clash at Anfield.

Newcastle United suffered their seventh defeat in eight matches as Liverpool claimed a 4-2 win at Anfield on Monday night.

After a goalless first half which saw Martin Dubravka save a Mohamed Salah penalty, Liverpool took the lead through the Egyptian shortly after the restart. Alexander Isak equalised for Newcastle before Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo put the hosts 3-1 in front.

Sven Botman pulled a goal back for The Magpies before the result was put beyond doubt by Salah from the penalty spot. The penalty was awarded after Dubravka was adjudged to have fouled Diogo Jota inside the penalty area.

The Liverpool forward was able to take another step before going to the ground as Dubravka was shown a yellow card for the foul. But Shearer wasn't happy with the decision as he took to social media to express his frustration.

"What a great dive that is," Shearer initially tweeted following the decision to award Liverpool a second penalty in the game. He later followed it up by stating it was 'embarrassing' from Jota, who went to the ground with the goal gaping.

Eddie Howe said about the penalty decision after the match: "I didn't think the second one was a penalty. And I did think Sean Longstaff's one before that was.

"It shouldn't be given. Martin has pulled his hand away. He's had two steps before going down. For me it's not a penalty. Even the first one the contact was so minimal. We feel hard done by."