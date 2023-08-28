Liverpool were dealt a double early blow as Anthony Gordon gave Newcastle the lead shortly before Virgil van Dijk was shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Alexander Isak. But the second half introduction of Darwin Nunez saw The Reds turn the game on its head in the closing stages as the Uruguayan scored a late double to snatch victory for Klopp’s side.

“In my 1,000 games I’ve managed. I’ve never had a game like this, that’s the truth,” Klopp admitted afterwards. “Not that we haven’t overturned games, but down to 10 men, in an atmosphere like this, against an opponent like this, I can’t remember, I’m pretty sure it never happened.

“These moments are rare and so it was special. The boys deserved it today. With 10 men we played better and gave Newcastle a game.”

Virgil van Dijk is sent off for Liverpool.

Prior to Gordon’s opening goal or the red card, there were calls for Trent Alexander-Arnold to be shown an early second yellow card following a foul on the former Everton man.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe felt it was a ‘clear second yellow’ and Van Dijk’s dismissal was warranted on first viewing, but Klopp disagreed.

“I’m looking,” the German added. “There’s a foul on Trent Alexander-Arnold which is not given right in front of the fourth official.

“The fourth official said yes [a foul] but the referee doesn’t give it and then Trent kicks the ball away, his fault, yellow.

“The next situation is if the referee thinks yellow, if he gives it, he gives it. But I didn’t think it is. You need to have this little space to keep the game going.”

On Van Dijk’s sending off, Klopp continued: “There is no active contact from Virgil van Dijk. It is just going for the ball and on the way there, he made contact.