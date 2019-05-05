Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes Newcastle United accusation and praises St James' Park crowd after crucial win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was hugely impressed with the atmosphere at St James' Park on Saturday night after his side snatched a late winner against Newcastle.

Rafa Benitez's men twice came from behind to draw level against the title-chasing Reds, before Divock Origi headed home a late winner for the visitors.

The result moved Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester City, having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.

It means the intriguing title race will go down to the final day of the season, and Klopp was relived to overcome such a difficult test.

"Credit to Newcastle, that was, wow," said Klopp after the game."Any people who doubt or whatever that teams don’t play for anything anymore, or maybe a halfway on the beach already, they were really the opposite.

"Is there any history between Newcastle and Liverpool that I don’t know about?

"The atmosphere was like there was something that happened in the past.

"The boys, again, were ready to face it, ready to deal with it and that’s brilliant."

Liverpool struggled to deal with the physical presence of Newcastle forward Salomon Rondon, who netted the hosts' second goal to make it 2-2.

Klopp later accused the hosts of playing long balls up to their towering front man, who has now netted 11 goals in all competitions this season.

"The style of play of Newcastle is not really to defend with tactical moves, it is just a long ball," added Klopp.

"Rondon is fighting for it and then you wait for the decision of the ref, foul or no foul. If it’s no foul you have to carry on and if it is a foul, it is a free-kick in either direction.

"That means you cannot do it with a proper formation, you have to do it with legs, with runs and stuff like that – and that makes it even more intense, that’s why it makes sense to keep the ball.

"That’s what we tried a lot of times, we did it really well in a lot of moments."