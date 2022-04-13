Liverpool have games with Everton, Manchester United, Manchester City, Benfica and a potential Champions League semi-final first-leg game to come before they visit St James’s Park at the end of the month.

The Reds are still fighting for domestic glory in the league and FA Cup as well as on the European stage and could complete a quadruple having already sealed the Carabao Cup title with their win over Chelsea.

However, Klopp believes that his side have been hampered by the scheduling of the game at Newcastle, questioning why the game was moved to a lunchtime kick-off:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has questioned the scheduling of his side's clash with Newcastle United (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"The only game I am concerned about is Benfica," Klopp said. "Then, because of the success we had so far we play Saturday, City.

"Then we play [Manchester] United [on Tuesday, April 19], then we play Everton [on Sunday, April 24], then if we get through tomorrow night we have the [Champions League] semi-final, then BT and the Premier League give us Newcastle away at 12:30.

"It's just not okay. If we play a Champions League semi-final, if you find another league in the world and another broadcaster where they put one team who is in the semi-final, might be two, might be three English teams, on a 12:30...What? What are you doing? Why would you do that?

"So that's why it's so difficult [to win four trophies], but nothing happens because nobody cares."

This isn’t the first time that Klopp has questioned the scheduling of his team’s games - having famously done so live on BT Sport following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in November 2020.

On that occasion, the German questioned the Premier League’s refusal to adopt the ‘five subs’ rule – one that will now come into force next season.

If Liverpool progress against Benfica tonight, then they would face a Champions League semi-final game in the midweek before they make the trip to St James’s Park for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.