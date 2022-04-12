Newcastle don’t have a great recent record against the Foxes at St James’s Park and have, in fact, lost six-straight home games against Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers’ side defeated Crystal Palace last time out in the league, however, they do come into this weekend’s clash on the back of their Europa Conference League Quarter-Final second-leg against PSV Eindhoven.

The first meeting between the sides ended in a 4-0 win for Leicester in December, a result which saw Newcastle sit second-bottom of the table having taken ten points from their first 16 league games.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Leicester City:

When is Newcastle United v Leicester City?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Leicester City takes place on Sunday April 17. Kick-off at St James’s Park is at 2:15pm on Easter Sunday.

Is Newcastle United v Leicester City on TV?

Yes, Newcastle United’s clash with Leicester City is on TV. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League begins at 1:30pm.

How else can I follow it?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio coverage of the action at St James’s Park.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up to date with all the latest news, updates and reaction from the action that unfolds on Tyneside, courtesy of Miles Starforth and Dom Scurr.

What is the latest injury news?

Both Ryan Fraser and Joe Willock are injury doubts after the winger hobbled off just minutes into the game with Wolves, whilst Willock missed the clash on Friday night entirely.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are nearing returns to action, however, they both remain doubtful for the clash against Leicester.

Leicester will come into the game with the Magpies having been in European action less than 72 hours previous, although Rodgers has often rotated his squad to share the workload across his team.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Leicester City win: 11/5