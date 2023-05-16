Dan Ashworth was at the King Power Stadium last night to check on three potential summer transfer targets.

Ashworth saw relegation-threatened Leicester City beaten 3-0 by fifth-placed Liverpool, Newcastle United's Champions League rivals.

James Maddison, a target for Newcastle last summer, started the game alongside fellow midfielder Youri Tielemans – who is out of contract in the summer after turning down a new deal – and winger Harvey Barnes.

The trio will be at St James' Park on Monday with second-bottom Leicester for third-placed United's penultimate Premier League home game.

Leicester manager Dean Smith addressed the uncertainty surrounding the futures of "focused" Maddison and others earlier this month.

“All the players, to be honest, are really focused, and James is one of them,” said Smith. “I'm getting that feeling from all the players. They're all-in, and they've committed to the football club, whether their contract is up at the end of the season or not.

“I've already said before, that I don't know how many are up or who isn't. I can just see a buy-in from what they're doing in training, and what they're saying in the meetings.

"Contracts isn't my department. My remit is to come in, and keep the team in the Premier League, so that's what I'm focused on.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Maddison, 26, under contract at the King Power Stadium for another year, is expected to leave Leicester this summer.

Eddie Howe was asked about the club's interest in the England international before Newcastle's Boxing Day game against Leicester, which his team won 3-0.

"I have full respect for him and his abilities,” said United’s head coach. “I have seen him grow from a Football League player to a Premier League player. He’s been brilliant.

"He has been a great advert for the Premier League, but he’s a Leicester City player – and I fully respect that. I'd never talk about another contracted player coming here. But he’s a player I do respect."

Ashworth, meanwhile, is planning for a busy summer. Newcastle's squad will have to be strengthened further ahead of a return to European competition after an absence of more than 10 years.