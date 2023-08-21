£35million summer signing Alexis Mac Allister was sent off during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The Argentine international is set to miss the trip to St James’ Park as a result, unless The Reds are able to successfully appeal the decision.

But Klopp has hinted that Liverpool will try to appeal the decision made by referee Thomas Bramall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the amount of times I was asked about it shows it’s worth discussing again, which we will probably do,” Klopp said after the match.

“I asked Macca and he said, ‘I touched him but not really’. That’s all he told me.

“After the game I saw it back. I think if you have a list of points, what we need to give a red card, besides contact there’s nothing else, no other boxes ticked.

“VAR would not overturn it because contact means it’s not a clear and obvious mistake.

“Now the punishment, 40 minutes with 10 men is already punishment enough. But let’s see, we have to talk to the authorities.”