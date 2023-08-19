Arsenal were open to selling Tierney this summer after the Scottish international fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta last season with Newcastle holding discussions regarding a potential transfer.

But after signing Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento for a combined total of £125million, Eddie Howe admitted The Magpies would have to be ‘creative’ with their final signing.

And with Arsenal wanting at least £30million up-front for Tierney, Newcastle opted to make a move for Chelsea’s Lewis Hall instead on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Chelsea initially planned on keeping the 18-year-old but eventually agreed a £28million fee with add-ons with Newcastle to be paid next summer.

And on the back of the imminent signing for The Magpies, Arsenal boss Arteta has now declared that there are not any plans to sell Tierney this summer following an injury blow to new signing Jurrien Timber.

“There are not any plans in doing anything like that,” Arteta said when asked if Tierney could still leave this transfer window.

“[Timber’s injury] is an opportunity for everybody. We’re going to need everybody, and everybody is going to be important.