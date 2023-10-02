Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After opening their Champions League group stage campaign with a 0-0 draw at the San Siro last month, Newcastle prepare to host 2020 finalists Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday (8pm kick-off). PSG won their opening group stage match 2-0 against Borussia Dortmund but had a slightly inconsistent start to their domestic season, winning just three of their first seven Ligue 1 matches.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have got things back on track following three consecutive losses with Eddie Howe’s side heading into the game on the back of four wins and a draw in their last five games without conceding.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after the display witnessed at the San Siro for Newcastle’s Champions League opener, plans are in place to put on a dazzling pre-match show at St James’ Park.

The preparations have already started with Wor Flags volunteers at the ground to prepare for Wednesday night while drone displays have been taking place above St James’ Park ahead of the match.

Several supporters have captured photos and videos showing the drone display on Sunday night.

500 drones helped put on a light show displaying Newcastle graphics and animations as well as the message: “We’re back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current licensing agreement only allows drone displays to take place up until 2am on Wednesday, October 4 meaning it won’t take place immediately before kick-off on Wednesday evening unless a new license is secured. There are safety concerns surrounding having 500 drones fly above the stadium prior to kick-off, should any technical issues occur.