Earlier in the month, Newcastle United were in talks with Inter Milan regarding midfielder Nicolo Barella with the view to completing a £50million summer transfer. But Inter Milan quickly slapped a £69million price tag on the 26-year-old which forced The Magpies to look elsewhere.

But they didn’t have to look far as they quickly made a move for Sandro Tonali from Inter’s city rivals AC Milan. Personal terms and a £52million transfer have been agreed for the 23-year-old, who is expected on Tyneside later this week to complete the deal.

Various reports from Italy claim Manchester United and Liverpool still retain an interest in Barella and are considering making an offer. The midfielder played 52 matches for Inter during the 2022-23 campaign and scored nine goals in all competitions, including one in either leg of the Champions League quarter-final win over Benfica.

Barella started in the Champions League final but couldn’t stop Inter falling to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in Istanbul.

The Euro 2020 winner still has three years left on his current deal at the San Siro but isn’t short of transfer interest this summer having made a big impact at Inter.

After the contracts of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expired this month, Liverpool have been looking to bolster their midfield and have already added Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion.

