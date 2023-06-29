'Quality' Newcastle United player posts short message after move confirmed
Newcastle United's Matty Bondswell will bring "natural quality" to loan club Newport County.
Newcastle United's Matty Bondswell has reacted to his loan move.
The left-back yesterday joined League Two side Newport County for the coming season.
Bondswell, signed in March 2021 after a spell at RB Leipzig, made a memorable first-team debut in last summer's pre-season friendly against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, which Newcastle lost 3-2.
Newport manager Graham Coughlan said: “Matty has a natural quality. Given where he’s from, he has great pedigree, and will bring great balance with his left foot.
“He’s very offensive in his style, and has a good deal of pace, which we were recruiting for this summer. His character and his desire to push on fits the DNA of our football club perfectly.”
Bondswell – who did not play a game for Shrewsbury during a loan there the season before last – reacted to the move on Twitter.
The 21-year-old tweeted: "Can’t wait to get started!"
Bondswell was the most-used player by Newcastle at Premier League 2 level last season.