'Quality' Newcastle United player posts short message after move confirmed

Newcastle United's Matty Bondswell has reacted to his loan move.

The left-back yesterday joined League Two side Newport County for the coming season.

Bondswell, signed in March 2021 after a spell at RB Leipzig, made a memorable first-team debut in last summer's pre-season friendly against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, which Newcastle lost 3-2.

Newport manager Graham Coughlan said: “Matty has a natural quality. Given where he’s from, he has great pedigree, and will bring great balance with his left foot.

“He’s very offensive in his style, and has a good deal of pace, which we were recruiting for this summer. His character and his desire to push on fits the DNA of our football club perfectly.”

Bondswell – who did not play a game for Shrewsbury during a loan there the season before last – reacted to the move on Twitter.

The 21-year-old tweeted: "Can’t wait to get started!"

