On Wednesday evening Spurs announced a £40million deal with Leicester City for the England international, who was also a top transfer target for Newcastle. The Magpies had two bids rejected by Leicester last summer.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League despite Maddison scoring 10 and assisting nine goals during the 2022-23 campaign.

Meanwhile Newcastle, whose attention has been focused mainly on successfully securing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan this month, are now assessing their options elsewhere.

Here are some of the targets that have been mentioned...

Dominik Szoboszlai

RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been monitored by Newcastle with the view to a potential summer transfer. The 22-year-old was watched by club scouts as he scored in wins over Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich last month.

He ended the campaign with 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, displaying a similar creative and goalscoring output to Maddison. The Hungarian is also open to leaving Leipzig this summer after helping them to the DFB-Pokal and Champions League qualification.

Szoboszlai’s contract at Leipzig runs until 2026 but he has a £61million release clause that is only valid until June 30 this transfer window. The Gazette understands Newcastle have no interest in triggering the 22-year-old’s release clause but will attempt to do business at a lower figure with Premier League rivals Liverpool also credited with a serious interest.

Both clubs have been in talks regarding a potential move.

RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gabri Veiga

Another midfielder targeted by both Newcastle and Liverpool is Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga. The 21-year-old scored 11 goals in 36 La Liga appearances including a final day brace against Barcelona to keep Celta’s top flight status intact.

Former Newcastle and Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is set to take charge of Celta Vigo with Veiga having a £34.5million release clause at the Spanish club.

Although reports from Spain heavily linked Newcastle with signing the youngster, The Gazette understands the claims were premature.

Celta Viga midfielder Gabri Veiga. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher

While not a direct alternative to Maddison, Conor Gallagher’s name has been discussed behind the scenes at Newcastle for some time. At just 23-years-old with international experience for England and capable of playing as a central midfielder or in a more advanced position, Gallagher fits the mould for the type of player Newcastle are looking to recruit.

The former Crystal Palace loanee has publicly stated his plans to remain at Chelsea beyond the summer but with The Blues looking to offload several players, he could be available.

At this stage, Chelsea are understood to want in the region of £50million for the midfielder while Newcastle would only push if he became available for below the £30million mark. One to keep a tentative eye on, but no movement so far.

Harvey Barnes

Newcastle could still do business with Leicester this summer having also watched winger Harvey Barnes. The 25-year-old scored 13 goals in 34 appearances in a relegated Foxes side and is set to leave this summer.

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes.

A quick Premier League return is likely with several clubs, including Newcastle, interested. West Ham United and Spurs are also keen.

