The 19-year-old forward left Steve Biko FC in Gambia to join Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims on a permanent deal. Bojang is former team-mates of Newcastle summer signing Yankuba Minteh and was targeted by the club following some impressive displays in the Under-20 World Cup back in June.

Bojang scored twice in the tournament before Gambia were knocked out by eventual champions Uruguay in the round of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager was also linked with a move to several Premier League clubs, as per a report from The Guardian. Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea were also credited with an interest in the forward before he agreed a four-year deal with Reims.

Newcastle have been priced out of making any senior striker additions this summer, according to head coach Eddie Howe. But they could still be tempted to bring in a young forward as sporting director Dan Ashworth continues to plan for the future.

Newcastle have made four signings so far this summer with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento following Minteh through the door. The 19-year-old Gambian winger, who joined The Magpies from Odense for a reported £7million, has since been loaned out to Dutch champions Feyenoord for the full 2023-24 season.