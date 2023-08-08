Following confirmation of Tino Livramento’s move to Newcastle United, the Magpies have now signed four players this summer with Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes joining Livramento in signing for the Magpies. There’s just over three weeks of the summer window to go and Newcastle will remain active in the transfer market as they look to improve their squad ahead of the new season.

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has emerged as the newest name to be linked with a move to Tyneside. But just who is he, what could he offer Eddie Howe’s side and what’s the latest on Newcastle United’s reported interest? Here, we take a look:

Who is Joachim Andersen?

Andersen currently plays for Crystal Palace and is about to begin his third campaign with the Eagles following his £17m move from Lyon in 2021. Andersen had previously impressed for Fulham during their ill-fated 2020/21 Premier League campaign that saw the Cottagers relegated with just 28 points.

The 27-year-old has been capped 22 times by Denmark and has played over 70 games in all competitions for Palace during his two years at the club.

How would he fit into Newcastle United’s current system?

As shown, Andersen has great Premier League experience and aged 27, he should be hitting his peak in the coming seasons. A right-footed centre-back, if Andersen were to move to St James’ Park this summer, it’s likely he would provide competition for Fabian Schar and be used as a rotation option for the Switzerland international.

Schar’s current injury means Newcastle will likely head into Saturday’s Premier League opener with Aston Villa with Jamaal Lascelles partnering Sven Botman in the heart of defence. It must be noted that Schar and Lascelles’ current contracts at the club are set to expire at the end of the season.

What’s the latest on Newcastle United’s reported interest?