Livramento picked up a serious ACL injury in April 2022 that ultimately kept him out of action for over a year. He started the final two matches of Southampton’s ill-fated 2022-23 Premier League season before being left out of the Championship opener ahead of his move to Newcastle.

The 20-year-old right-back was at St James’ Park over the weekend to watch the Sela Cup before completing his medical and formalising his move to the North East.

Livramento has made just 30 Premier League appearances to date as a result of his ACL injury and is hoping to bounce back with Newcastle this coming season.

“It was very tough,” the England Under-21 international told NUFC TV. “I had a really good season, my debut season, breaking through and everything like that and then I had to recover from the injury throughout the whole of last season.

“It was a learning point for me, I got to work on different aspects of myself and physically I feel really good now, I feel like I’m past where I was in a way.

“It’s allowed me to mentally overcome a lot of things which only makes you stronger.

“I can’t thank Southampton and the medical staff enough for how they treated me and what they did for me because I don’t think I’d be in this position now without their hard work.

“It’s not nice watching the team play every week, you want to be out there helping them. It allowed me to see that, learn from it so that when I did come back I would be in a position where I could help the team.

“At the end of the day, I see it as I was unlucky in a sense but it’s up to you to overcome that.”

Livramento is back to full fitness and is now hoping to make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League season opener against Aston Villa at St James’ Park (5:30pm kick-off).

“I’m really looking forward to coming in, training as soon as possible, grow relationships and show the team what I can do as a player,” he added. “Obviously looking forward to playing in front of the fans as soon as possible.”