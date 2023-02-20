Jurgen Klopp’s side won 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Darwen Nunez and Cody Gakpo. The victory ended a 17-game unbeaten run for Newcastle, whose only previous defeat this season had come at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold claimed after the match that the first goal was all important as it “settled down” the home crowd.

“It’s massive,” Alexander-Arnold told BBC Sport. “This was a big one. They’re a tough side to beat, but we picked them apart. The red card (for Nick Pope) settled things down for us. Not many teams come here and win, so we’re delighted to take the three points home.

“Any stage of the game, you need a goal – especially the opening goal and at a place like this. The atmosphere’s top, so it’s important to get an early goal to settle that down. It was a great run from Darwin and a great finish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad