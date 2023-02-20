Advertisement Hide Ad

Leyland – who previously worked with Howe at Burnley – will reportedly leave Newcastle at the end of the season to take up a “new international position” which will see him work across all the club who are part of the City Football Group.

Speaking last season, Howe – who has strengthened the club’s backroom team since taking charge in November 2021 – spoke about the “big impact” Leyland had made at United.

“Mark’s had a big impact,” said United’s head coach. “He's played a huge part in what we've done this season.

"He's one of a number of people behind the scenes that have put a tireless amount of work in to try and improve the team. We love him to bits, and he's been an integral part of our team.”

Leyland, a lifelong Liverpool fan, posted a message on social networking site LinkedIn late last year reflecting on his first 11 months at Newcastle.

"The World Cup break has given me some breathing space to take stock of what has been an incredible 11 months at NUFC,” said Leyland. “It has been an unbelievable start to what I'm sure will be a fascinating journey at this huge club.”