The 22-year-old has been targeted by both Liverpool and Newcastle United this summer as they both look to bolster their midfield options. And it seemed Liverpool had won the race to sign the French international with Football Transfers reporting that he had verbally agreed personal terms with The Reds.

It is understood Liverpool have been in contact with Thuram’s representatives ahead of the summer transfer window opening but the club have dismissed the reports claiming personal terms have already been agreed. The Athletic has reported that senior sources at Liverpool have ‘dismissed’ the transfer speculation.

The combative 6ft 4in playmaker is valued at around £52million by Nice and has also attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. He has two years remaining on his current deal at the Ligue 1 club, where he scored two goals in 48 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.

After losing three midfielders in Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers, Liverpool have already made an addition in the middle of the park with the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone is also on Liverpool’s radar with Newcastle also credited with an interest along with Aston villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 22-year-old is rated at around £35million.