Here our Newcastle United writer Dominic Scurr answers the pressing transfer and contract questions at the start of the window.

What deals have Newcastle United already completed so far?

Newcastle have already made one summer signing with winger Yankuba Minteh signing from Danish Superliga side Odense Boldklub for a fee believed to be in the region of £7million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old Gambian was one of the bright sparks in Danish football in 2022-23 with four goals and six assists in 17 appearances. Much like Newcastle did with Garang Kuol in January, they will quickly loan Minteh out to get more senior experience.

And a season-long loan deal with Dutch champions Feyenoord has already been agreed with Minteh set to join the Eredivisie club on July 1. Feyenoord could potentially be drawn against Newcastle in next season’s Champions League.

In terms of outgoings, Chris Wood’s loan move to Nottingham Forest officially became permanent upon the opening of the transfer window. A great piece of business by the club that has earned them around £15million.

Who will Newcastle United look to sign this summer?

We’ll start with the club’s top transfer target - Newcastle will make a move for James Maddison now the transfer window is open. The Magpies saw two bids rejected by Leicester City last summer and are set to make a third this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foxes will hold out for £60million but relegation from the Premier League means Maddison will almost certainly move on this summer as Newcastle look to agree a deal between £40million and £50million.

Tottenham Hotspur are Newcastle’s biggest rivals for the England international’s signature.

In addition to Maddison, Newcastle are discussing a number of players who have recently been relegated from the Premier League such as Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Kyle Walker-Peters as well as Leeds United’s Tyler Adams.

The Magpies are also plotting a move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney with a £30million being discussed while Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay remains on the club’s radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from the Premier League, Newcastle scouts watched RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in action against Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich last month as the 22-year-old scored in both matches. The Hungarian’s £61million release clause at Leipzig is a bit steep for United but he is certainly one to watch.

Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga is a player of interest to Newcastle given his age (21) and tempting £34.5million release clause. Reports from Spain claimed Newcastle were close to agreeing a deal for the youngster amid interest from Liverpool but that’s not the case as we understand it.

Undoubtedly, there will be many twists and turns between now and the end of the transfer window on September 1.

Most valuable player: James Maddison - £47.2m

What is Newcastle United’s transfer budget?

There have been reports ranging from £70million to £150million when discussing Newcastle’s transfer budget this summer. The club are restricted by Financial Fair Play having spent over £250million over the last three windows and did go ‘over budget’ last summer according to club sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, as always, the amount of money the club will spend will be fluid based on which players become available and which players the club sells.

Since the takeover, Newcastle have consistently downplayed spending and tempered expectations only to end up spending big anyway. Patience is a virtue after all.

What about new contracts at Newcastle United?

Newcastle’s retained list has been published, confirming extensions for Matt Ritchie and Mark Gillespie. Dan Burn has also activated an appearance-based extension until June 2025.

Loris Karius and Paul Dummett have been offered new deals at the club which are yet to be agreed. Karius has spoken openly about his desire to play regular first-team football while Dummett made just one Carabao Cup appearance last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Langley is set to leave after spending the season on loan at Gateshead and Spennymoor Town.

Ciaran Clark will leave the club after spending the final year of his contract on loan at Sheffield United. Matty Longstaff is also out of contract this month but will remain at the club to work on his rehabilitation from an ACL injury.

Newcastle have been in talks with Brazilian pair Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton regarding new deals following an excellent season.

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark, loaned to Sheffield United last season, is out of contract at the club. The 33-year-old will not be offered a new deal.

Who could leave Newcastle United this summer?

Of the players who aren’t out of contract, several players will be made available to leave this summer. Jeff Hendrick isn’t in Eddie Howe’s plans and will likely be loaned out again if the club aren’t able to sell him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland international spent last season on loan at Reading, who were relegated from the Championship.

Isaac Hayden and Karl Darlow also spent time on loan in the Championship last season at Norwich City and Hull City respectively. They are deemed surplus to requirements as Howe looks to improve his squad.

Martin Dubravka is assessing his future as he looks to secure regular first-team football.

The club will also listen to offers for Jamal Lewis with the 25-year-old featuring just twice off the bench in the Premier League last season.

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Javier Manquillo and Jamaal Lascelles’ are closer to the first-team but struggled for game-time last season and the club would be tempted to sell, providing the right offers came in. Matt Targett’s long-term future is also uncertain just a year after completing a permanent deal with Newcastle eyeing a left-back ‘upgrade’ in Tierney.

In terms of first-team regulars, there are question marks over Allan Saint-Maximin’s future following interest from AC Milan in January. The French winger posted another cryptic message on social media reflecting on his time at the club.

Saint-Maximin is viewed as the club’s most saleable asset that they will be able to generate a reasonable transfer fee from. While the 26-year-old has played a crucial role at Newcastle over the years, his importance to the side has diminished to the point where he is little more than a squad player under Eddie Howe.