A former Newcastle United transfer target and future Liverpool player appeared to ‘like’ Saturday’s Carabao Cup winners celebrations.

Newcastle United held a Carabao Cup trophy parade and presentation in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon which was attended by around 300,000 people in total.

An open-top bus parade from St James’ Park to Newcastle’s Town Moor saw supporters line the streets in Newcastle city centre while many gathered on the Town Moor for the trophy presentation and Q&A session with Eddie Howe and his players.

Earlier this month, Newcastle ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy by beating Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

‘This is what it means’ to Newcastle United

Newcastle’s trophy celebrations went viral on social media and was also broadcast on Sky News and BBC.

Influential football Instagram account 433 posted various images of Newcastle’s parade along with the caption: “70 years without a trophy. Until now. This is... 𝒘𝙝𝒂𝙩 𝙞𝒕 𝒎𝙚𝒂𝙣𝒔 🖤🤍.”

The post was liked by around 400,000 Instagram users at the time of writing. One of them was from future Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Valencia goalkeeper obviously played no role in the final but is set to join Liverpool this summer after the two clubs agreed a deal at the start of the season.

But the Georgian international also held talks with Newcastle over a potential move.

Newcastle United move for Giorgi Mamardashvili falls through

Mamardashvili was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle last summer and impressed at Euro 2024 with Georgia.

The Magpies scouted the goalkeeper during the 2023-24 campaign with Valencia putting a £35million price tag on him.

While Newcastle were understood to be the front-runner for his signature at one stage, they were unable to guarantee first team football for Mamardashvili ahead of Nick Pope. Reports from Spain claimed that Mamardashvili would only entertain Newcastle’s offer if he was coming in as a first-choice goalkeeper.

Instead he agreed to join Liverpool where he would face stiff competition from Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Caoimhín Kelleher, who started the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle. Kelleher has been linked with a move away from Liverpool as he enters the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Newcastle United close in on goalkeeper deal

Newcastle switched their attention from Mamardashvili to Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford last summer and even went as far as verbally agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old but were unable to agree a fee with The Clarets.

Reports in the Daily Mail claimed that the Newcastle were ‘confident’ of finally sealing a move for him this summer. Fabrizio Romano has also reported on interest from Tyneside in Trafford, posting on X: ‘Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.’

Whilst Newcastle’s current goalkeeping department stands at five-strong, a reshuffling is expected this summer. Both Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope have played in the first-team recently, but neither are likely to be satisfied playing second or even third fiddle next season.

Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy’s contracts come to an end in June, whilst Odysseas Vlachodimos doesn’t have a long-term future at the club.