'Outstanding' Euro 2024 star set for transfer after Newcastle United 'offer' - replacement already found
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 23-year-old kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Portugal on Wednesday night to help Georgia progress to the last-16 in the country’s major tournament debut. Georgia’s win was officially the biggest upset in European Championships history with Portugal ranked 68 places higher in the FIFA world rankings.
Mamardashvili has certainly put himself in the shop window in Germany as he is likely to leave Valencia this summer. Newcastle United scouted the goalkeeper during the 2023-24 campaign with Valencia putting a £35million price tag on the player.
His performances at Euro 2024 may have raised his value further. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Valencia have concrete plans to sell the goalkeeper this summer having already signed a replacement in Stole Dimitrievski.
And Newcastle were reported to be the front-runner for his signature at one stage but were unable to guarantee first-team football ahead of Nick Pope. Reports from Spain claimed that Mamardashvili would only entertain Newcastle’s offer if he was coming in as a first-choice goalkeeper. Following Georgia’s win over Portugal, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou admitted ‘everyone’ is keeping tabs on the Valencia goalkeeper. “An outstanding goalkeeper, Mamardashvili,” Postecoglou said during ITV’s broadcast. “He is one that everyone is tracking. He has had a strong season at Valencia. “When you have got a good goalkeeper. A strong goalkeeper and in-form, then he keeps you in those games and then you have the quality up the other end and they can cause problems.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.