Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has made headlines at Euro 2024 with his fine performances for Georgia.

The 23-year-old kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Portugal on Wednesday night to help Georgia progress to the last-16 in the country’s major tournament debut. Georgia’s win was officially the biggest upset in European Championships history with Portugal ranked 68 places higher in the FIFA world rankings.

Mamardashvili has certainly put himself in the shop window in Germany as he is likely to leave Valencia this summer. Newcastle United scouted the goalkeeper during the 2023-24 campaign with Valencia putting a £35million price tag on the player.

His performances at Euro 2024 may have raised his value further. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Valencia have concrete plans to sell the goalkeeper this summer having already signed a replacement in Stole Dimitrievski.