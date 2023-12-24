Liverpool v Newcastle United: Here's how Liverpool's squad is shaping up for the New Year's Day clash at Anfield.

Liverpool have two players at risk of a Premier League ban heading into 2024 while also picking up a fresh injury blow.

Darwin Nunez picked up his fourth booking of the season against Manchester United in the Premier League and is just one booking away from suspension. Wataru Endo is also one booking away from a one-match ban.

Nunez came off the bench to score a late brace in Liverpool's 2-1 comeback win at St James' Park back in August. Liverpool were down to 10 men and trailed to an Anthony Gordon goal in the first-half but came back to inflict The Magpies' only home defeat of the Premier League season so far.

Liverpool travel to Burnley on Boxing Day where both players will have to avoid yellow cards in order to escape a one-match ban. The fixture is Liverpool's 19th of the Premier League season and any player who picks up five bookings within the first 19 matches will face a one-match suspension.

For Liverpool, the Newcastle match will be a cut-off point. And the same goes for The Magpies, who have Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff on four yellow cards.

Joelinton missed Newcastle's last match due to injury.

Newcastle host Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on Boxing Day with Lascelles and Joelinton both injury doubts for the match.

Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Arsenal saw Kostas Tsimikas forced off with a broken collarbone after clashing with Bukayo Saka and Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp. The Greek international will miss the Newcastle match with ruling him out for a 'long time'.

Liverpool also have left-back Andy Robertson unavailable for the upcoming matches.

"It is hard for us to swallow with the Robbo situation," Klopp said afterwards. "I thought it wasn't really a problem because I had no pain. I would happily give my collarbone and he would be fit again.

"I was completely fine in that moment. I thought Kostas was as well but he said 'no it's broken'.